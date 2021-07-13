Vera Bradley, Inc. (NYSE:VRA) Major Shareholder Patricia R. Miller Sells 23,652 Shares

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NYSE:VRA) major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 23,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $254,732.04. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Vera Bradley stock opened at $12.01 on Tuesday. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $13.62.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

