Vera Bradley, Inc. (NYSE:VRA) Major Shareholder Patricia R. Miller Sells 37,562 Shares

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NYSE:VRA) major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 37,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $392,522.90. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE VRA traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.73. The stock had a trading volume of 215,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,562. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $13.62.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

