Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 83,100 shares, a growth of 784.0% from the June 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verano in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Get Verano alerts:

Verano stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.00. 221,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,795. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.21. Verano has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company produces and sells a suite of cannabis products under the portfolio of consumer brands, including Encore, Avexia, MÃV, and Verano. It designs, builds, and operates dispensaries under the Zen Leaf and MÃV retail brands that delivers a cannabis shopping experience in medical and adult-use markets.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Verano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.