Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $733.09 Million

Brokerages expect Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) to report sales of $733.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $740.50 million and the lowest is $719.30 million. Verisk Analytics reported sales of $678.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full-year sales of $2.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $3.02 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Verisk Analytics.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $726.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.93 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 25.16%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $180.02 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $174.44. The firm has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a PE ratio of 41.87, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Verisk Analytics has a one year low of $159.79 and a one year high of $210.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.02%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total value of $1,069,499.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,040,800.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total value of $84,785.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,972 shares in the company, valued at $6,841,144.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,954 shares of company stock worth $8,059,937 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 80.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

