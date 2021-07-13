Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Holdings Decreased by CFM Wealth Partners LLC

CFM Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 7.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 3.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,288,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,287,759,000 after acquiring an additional 228,438 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 3.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,883,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $686,263,000 after acquiring an additional 139,195 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,959,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $521,581,000 after acquiring an additional 77,376 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 460.0% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,620,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152,947 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 17.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,151,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,165,000 after acquiring an additional 318,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO David J. Grover sold 2,520 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.53, for a total transaction of $437,295.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,167,736.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 5,265 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total value of $1,000,771.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,858,824.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,954 shares of company stock worth $8,059,937. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $180.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.79 and a fifty-two week high of $210.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.44. The stock has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.56, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.78.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The business had revenue of $726.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.67.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

