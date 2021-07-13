Veritable L.P. Has $9.03 Million Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Veritable L.P. lifted its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $9,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 68.1% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 2.6% during the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 4.2% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 3.4% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

UL stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.06. The company had a trading volume of 39,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,167. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.98. The company has a market capitalization of $157.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.47. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $51.98 and a 52 week high of $63.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.5159 per share. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 72.08%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

