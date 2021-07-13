Veritable L.P. Sells 18,962 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Veritable L.P. lessened its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 239,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,962 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $13,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 478.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period.

BATS:ICF traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.37. 216,868 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $88.40 and a 12-month high of $104.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.43.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

