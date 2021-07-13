Veritable L.P. Trims Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Veritable L.P. trimmed its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 329,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,680 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble makes up 0.8% of Veritable L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $44,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. 62.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.25.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 56,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $7,783,977.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total transaction of $414,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock worth $299,094,832 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PG stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.11. 165,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,415,500. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 18.97%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.