Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Lumbard & Kellner LLC

Lumbard & Kellner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,063 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 151.4% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 809.5% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 59.6% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.93.

In related news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $2,569,201.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,455.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total transaction of $90,158.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,011,152.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,874,720 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.25. 212,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,707,330. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.01. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.83 and a 12-month high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.627 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.