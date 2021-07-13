Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) COO John Noel Strickland Sells 60,000 Shares

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) COO John Noel Strickland sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $606,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

VTNR stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.70. 2,018,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,516,734. The stock has a market cap of $501.91 million, a PE ratio of -20.91 and a beta of 1.84. Vertex Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $14.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 107.48% and a negative net margin of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $58.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.78 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vertex Energy, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTNR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Vertex Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the first quarter worth $76,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the first quarter valued at $173,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vertex Energy by 8,100.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 202,503 shares during the period. 17.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates in three segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery.

