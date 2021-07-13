Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Director Christopher Allen Stratton Sells 65,925 Shares

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Director Christopher Allen Stratton sold 65,925 shares of Vertex Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $730,449.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ VTNR traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,018,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,516,734. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.51. Vertex Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $14.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $501.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.91 and a beta of 1.84.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 107.48%. The company had revenue of $58.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.78 million. As a group, analysts expect that Vertex Energy, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTNR. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,549,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vertex Energy by 36.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 213,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 56,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Vertex Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 17.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates in three segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery.

