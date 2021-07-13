Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) is Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s Largest Position

Corsair Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,080,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,519 shares during the period. Vertiv accounts for approximately 8.7% of Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $41,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,374,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,751 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,568,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710,875 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Vertiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $199,899,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 400.6% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 7,433,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948,628 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 6,568.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,663,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,563,561 shares in the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRT stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.54. 15,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,123,038. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 80.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.89. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52-week low of $13.21 and a 52-week high of $27.81.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 79.60%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Vertiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.44.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

