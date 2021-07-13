Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:VERV) Insider Cormorant Asset Management, Lp Purchases 275,000 Shares of Stock

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:VERV) insider Cormorant Asset Management, Lp acquired 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,225,000.00.
VERV stock traded up $3.80 on Tuesday, hitting $52.00. The company had a trading volume of 11,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,329. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $73.80.
About Verve Therapeutics
