Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:VERV) Insider Cormorant Asset Management, Lp Purchases 275,000 Shares of Stock

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:VERV) insider Cormorant Asset Management, Lp acquired 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,225,000.00.

VERV stock traded up $3.80 on Tuesday, hitting $52.00. The company had a trading volume of 11,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,329. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $73.80.

Get Verve Therapeutics alerts:

About Verve Therapeutics

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

Further Reading: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Verve Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verve Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.