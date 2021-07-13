Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $20.28

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.28 and last traded at $20.30, with a volume of 12995 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.92.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DSP shares. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Viant Technology from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viant Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.30. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $26.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Viant Technology Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,435,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,149,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,124,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,528,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,081,000. Institutional investors own 19.41% of the company’s stock.

About Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP)

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

