VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) & American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Financial Survey

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) and American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

VICI Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. American Assets Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. VICI Properties pays out 80.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. American Assets Trust pays out 59.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. VICI Properties has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and American Assets Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. VICI Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

93.8% of American Assets Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of VICI Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.7% of American Assets Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for VICI Properties and American Assets Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VICI Properties 0 4 9 1 2.79 American Assets Trust 0 1 1 0 2.50

VICI Properties presently has a consensus target price of $33.17, suggesting a potential upside of 4.10%. American Assets Trust has a consensus target price of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.15%. Given American Assets Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe American Assets Trust is more favorable than VICI Properties.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares VICI Properties and American Assets Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VICI Properties $1.23 billion 13.96 $891.67 million $1.64 19.43 American Assets Trust $344.57 million 6.68 $35.59 million $1.89 20.13

VICI Properties has higher revenue and earnings than American Assets Trust. VICI Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Assets Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

VICI Properties has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Assets Trust has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares VICI Properties and American Assets Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VICI Properties 88.15% 12.07% 6.73% American Assets Trust 5.08% 1.34% 0.58%

Summary

VICI Properties beats American Assets Trust on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs. Its properties are leased to industry leading gaming and hospitality operators, including Caesars Entertainment, Inc., Century Casinos Inc., Hard Rock International, JACK Entertainment and Penn National Gaming, Inc. VICI Properties also owns four championship golf courses and 34 acres of undeveloped land adjacent to the Las Vegas Strip. VICI Properties' strategy is to create the nation's highest quality and most productive experiential real estate portfolio.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc. is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii. The company's office portfolio comprises approximately 3.4 million rentable square feet, and its retail portfolio comprises approximately 3.1 million square feet. In addition, the company owns one mixed-use property (including approximately 97,000 rentable square feet of retail space and a 369-room all-suite hotel) and 2,112 multifamily units. In 2011, the company was formed to succeed to the real estate business of American Assets, Inc., a privately held corporation founded in 1967 and, as such, has significant experience, long-standing relationships and extensive knowledge of its core markets, submarkets and asset classes.

