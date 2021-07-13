Vicor Co. (NYSE:VICR) CEO Sells $1,010,000.00 in Stock

Vicor Co. (NYSE:VICR) CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $1,010,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:VICR traded down $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,632. Vicor Co. has a 12 month low of $70.90 and a 12 month high of $109.00.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

