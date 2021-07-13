Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 25,891 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 946,433 shares.The stock last traded at $10.42 and had previously closed at $10.28.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VFF shares. Raymond James set a $26.00 price target on Village Farms International and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Village Farms International from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Village Farms International from $8.70 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.58.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $818.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.00 and a beta of 3.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.92.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $52.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.29 million. Village Farms International had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 1.07%. Sell-side analysts predict that Village Farms International, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Village Farms International news, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $812,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 369,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,282,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Village Farms International by 46.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Village Farms International in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Village Farms International by 15,559.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 9,647 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Village Farms International during the first quarter worth about $132,000. 27.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Village Farms International Company Profile (NASDAQ:VFF)

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

