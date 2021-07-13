Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VIR) Director Robert J. More Sells 11,670 Shares of Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VIR) Director Robert J. More sold 11,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $512,896.50.

VIR stock traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.25. The company had a trading volume of 953,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,849. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.31 and a 1 year high of $141.01.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

