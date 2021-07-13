Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Decreases Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,776 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LYB. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 40,726,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,237,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196,558 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 643.4% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,204,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $125,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,631 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth $55,171,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,021,778 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,317,000 after acquiring an additional 378,241 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth $32,695,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE LYB traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $102.11. 40,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,712,906. The stock has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.07. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $61.52 and a 52-week high of $118.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.58.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 8.02%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 16.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 80.57%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LYB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 target price (down previously from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.88.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $67,197.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $165,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,210 shares of company stock worth $254,077 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.