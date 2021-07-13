Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Invests $2.02 Million in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 27,837 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,019,000. EOG Resources makes up about 0.9% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,398,578 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $917,525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194,838 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,417,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,302,902 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $819,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009,016 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,598,957 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,944,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in EOG Resources by 143.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,291,101 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $166,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,343 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $740,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on EOG. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays raised EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.78.

Shares of EOG stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.04. 85,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,251,464. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $87.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.46 billion, a PE ratio of 833.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.17.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.01%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

