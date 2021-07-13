Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Makes New $1.42 Million Investment in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 15,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. tru Independence LLC boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 422.0% during the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 52.3% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 73.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEC stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.48. The company had a trading volume of 9,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,948. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.20. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.55 and a 1-year high of $106.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 16.08%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.50%.

WEC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.86.

In other WEC Energy Group news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $1,043,293.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,827.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total value of $231,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 25 shares of company stock valued at $2,381. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

