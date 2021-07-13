Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Purchases New Shares in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 74,469 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,000. Imperial Oil makes up 0.8% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Fruth Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IMO. TD Securities lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Imperial Oil from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Desjardins raised Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.15.

IMO stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,296. Imperial Oil Limited has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $35.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.92 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.99.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Imperial Oil had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 5.47%. On average, analysts expect that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2196 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is -40.24%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.