Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Takes Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 39,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in NRG Energy by 219.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in NRG Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in NRG Energy by 84.4% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA grew its position in NRG Energy by 227.0% during the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NRG traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.23. The stock had a trading volume of 129,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,198,317. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.13. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.22 and a twelve month high of $44.08.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.97). NRG Energy had a return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 297.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.17%.

In other news, SVP David Callen sold 13,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $533,064.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,489 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,799.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on NRG shares. Seaport Global Securities boosted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Guggenheim cut shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NRG Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

