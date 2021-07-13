Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Takes Position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 58,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VVV. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 1st quarter valued at $199,369,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 785.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,808,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152,377 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,639,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,501,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304,187 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Valvoline by 222.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,881,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,335,000 after buying an additional 4,059,678 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth $45,256,000. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VVV traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,779. Valvoline Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.34 and a 1-year high of $34.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.45.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.11 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 317.87%. Valvoline’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valvoline has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

