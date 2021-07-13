Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 38.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,463 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VSTO. Greenhouse Funds LLLP increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 1,899,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,136,000 after acquiring an additional 112,337 shares during the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor during the first quarter worth about $706,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 12,887 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $835,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 8,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $389,189.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,346,090.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 5,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $199,795.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,503 shares in the company, valued at $663,702.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,305 shares of company stock worth $885,785 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VSTO. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.60.

VSTO opened at $41.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.43. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a one year low of $13.56 and a one year high of $47.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.87.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.36. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 35.61%. The business had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vista Outdoor Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

