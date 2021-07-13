VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

VTGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on VistaGen Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

VistaGen Therapeutics stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.02. The stock had a trading volume of 74,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,834,204. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $3.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.73.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.15). Equities analysts anticipate that VistaGen Therapeutics will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 86.7% in the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 131,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 61,021 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 573.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 834,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 710,999 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $970,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $448,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VistaGen Therapeutics

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

