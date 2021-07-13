Vital Farms Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:VITL)

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 2,189 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 824% compared to the average volume of 237 call options.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $38.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Vital Farms from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Vital Farms in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.13.

Get Vital Farms alerts:

Vital Farms stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.77. The company had a trading volume of 272,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,906. The stock has a market cap of $750.14 million and a P/E ratio of 72.50. Vital Farms has a 12-month low of $18.72 and a 12-month high of $43.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.93.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $58.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.50 million. Vital Farms had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 9.22%.

In other Vital Farms news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 14,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $358,558.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,914 shares in the company, valued at $536,673.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brent Drever sold 453,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $9,975,284.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,362. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 555,909 shares of company stock worth $12,381,341.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VITL. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Vital Farms during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Vital Farms by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 10,337.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,823 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Vital Farms by 1,712.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 10,565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.