VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,788 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of VMware by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,142,682 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,225,066,000 after acquiring an additional 685,847 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,174,554 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $628,062,000 after purchasing an additional 78,747 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,383,556 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $334,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,298 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 193.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,648,216 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $231,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 781,014 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $117,298,000 after purchasing an additional 65,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

In related news, COO Sanjay Poonen sold 13,384 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $2,141,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 302,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,443,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,590 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $413,467.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,168,080.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,323 shares of company stock worth $7,605,903 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

VMW opened at $154.41 on Tuesday. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $126.79 and a one year high of $172.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.75. The company has a market cap of $64.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.82.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 17.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VMW. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $169.00 price target on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.07.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.