Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 165 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price on Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on VOD. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Vodafone Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 174 ($2.27).

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

VOD opened at GBX 119.66 ($1.56) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.99. Vodafone Group has a 1 year low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 129.11. The firm has a market cap of £33.38 billion and a PE ratio of 398.87.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Vodafone Group’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

In related news, insider Nick Read sold 346,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.58), for a total transaction of £419,283.15 ($547,796.12). Also, insider Van Boxmeer purchased 305,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 135 ($1.76) per share, for a total transaction of £411,750 ($537,954.01).

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Read More: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.