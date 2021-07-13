Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vodafone Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vodafone Group from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Vodafone Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.34.

VOD opened at $16.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.37. Vodafone Group has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.5491 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 5.8%. This is a positive change from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.83%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VOD. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 339,440 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,329,817 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,395,000 after purchasing an additional 90,378 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,009 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 12,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,237 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.77% of the company’s stock.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

