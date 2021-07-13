VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) Issues Earnings Results

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The auto parts company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.37, Fidelity Earnings reports. VOXX International had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 4.75%.

NASDAQ:VOXX opened at $14.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.84. The company has a market cap of $348.81 million, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. VOXX International has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $27.78.

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on VOXX International in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products; satellite radios; smart phone telematics applications; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; mobile interface modules; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

