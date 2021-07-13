VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NYSE:VIH) Major Shareholder Alpine Global Management, Llc Sells 1,800,000 Shares

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NYSE:VIH) major shareholder Alpine Global Management, Llc sold 1,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $17,946,000.00. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of VPC Impact Acquisition stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.90. 1,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,751. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $22.56.

VPC Impact Acquisition Company Profile

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

