VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NYSE:VIH) Major Shareholder Alpine Global Management, Llc Sells 1,800,000 Shares

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NYSE:VIH) major shareholder Alpine Global Management, Llc sold 1,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $17,946,000.00. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of VPC Impact Acquisition stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.90. 1,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,751. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $22.56.
VPC Impact Acquisition Company Profile
Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?
Receive News & Ratings for VPC Impact Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VPC Impact Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.