W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Acquired by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 70.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,494,000 after acquiring an additional 47,470 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,348,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 27,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut W. R. Berkley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.50.

NYSE:WRB opened at $76.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.85. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52 week low of $57.92 and a 52 week high of $82.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is 22.41%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

