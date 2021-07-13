WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Now Covered by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) in a research note released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

WKME has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on WalkMe in a report on Sunday. They set a buy rating on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of WalkMe in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of WalkMe in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on WalkMe in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, WalkMe has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.29.

Shares of WKME opened at $29.85 on Monday. WalkMe has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $32.04.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

