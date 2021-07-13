Walleye Capital LLC Buys Shares of 11,425 PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 11,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PPG opened at $172.08 on Tuesday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.94 and a 12 month high of $182.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $175.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.43.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

In other PPG Industries news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total value of $4,085,301.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $3,538,211.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,759,937.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.72.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

