Walleye Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 85,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROAD. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Construction Partners by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Construction Partners by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. 63.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROAD. Raymond James increased their target price on Construction Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Construction Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.17.

In other news, CAO Todd Keith Andrews sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $64,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners stock opened at $30.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.71. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.53 and a 12 month high of $36.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $179.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.24 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

