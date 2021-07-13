Walleye Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Walleye Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 74.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,040 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 46,605 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,482,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,012 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $191.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $174.16. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.53 and a fifty-two week high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 27.67%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.39%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SWKS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. B. Riley increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.52.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

