Walleye Capital LLC Sells 5,503 Shares of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV)

Walleye Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,243 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,503 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Inovalon were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Inovalon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Redwood Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Inovalon by 3.8% during the first quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 985,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,372,000 after buying an additional 35,754 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Inovalon by 10.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,171,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,702,000 after buying an additional 113,106 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Inovalon by 25.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 534,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,389,000 after buying an additional 109,247 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inovalon during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INOV. Zacks Investment Research cut Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered Inovalon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Inovalon in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Inovalon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Inovalon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

In other news, insider Jason Capitel sold 19,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $617,828.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 472,778 shares in the company, valued at $15,166,718.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 49.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Inovalon stock opened at $34.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 154.86, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $34.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.92.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Inovalon had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $177.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

