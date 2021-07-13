Walleye Capital LLC Takes $1.98 Million Position in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Extended Stay America in the 1st quarter worth about $2,822,000. Long Pond Capital LP raised its holdings in Extended Stay America by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,591,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,639 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Extended Stay America in the 1st quarter worth about $3,950,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Extended Stay America by 247.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 27,217 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Extended Stay America by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 179,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 7,224 shares during the period. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Extended Stay America alerts:

STAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.50 price target (up from $17.50) on shares of Extended Stay America in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Macquarie lowered Extended Stay America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.50 price objective on shares of Extended Stay America in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.18.

NYSE:STAY opened at $20.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.11. Extended Stay America, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.64 and a 52 week high of $20.47.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $257.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is a boost from Extended Stay America’s previous dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th.

In other news, Director Kapila K. Anand sold 41,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $768,768.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Extended Stay America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extended Stay America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.