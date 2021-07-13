Walleye Capital LLC Takes Position in LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMAOU)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMAOU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 210,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,048,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities in the 1st quarter valued at $2,034,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities in the 1st quarter valued at $1,464,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities in the 1st quarter valued at $1,271,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities in the 1st quarter valued at $1,016,000.

Get LMF Acquisition Opportunities alerts:

Shares of LMAOU stock opened at $10.46 on Tuesday. LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $10.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.32.

LMF Acquisition Opportunities, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

Recommended Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for LMF Acquisition Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMF Acquisition Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.