Walleye Trading LLC Acquires Shares of 50,000 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENFAU)

Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENFAU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $500,000.

Get 890 5th Avenue Partners alerts:

890 5th Avenue Partners stock opened at $10.32 on Tuesday. 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $10.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.09.

890 Fifth Avenue Partners, Inc is a principal investment firm that invests in the technology, media, and telecommunications sectors. 890 Fifth Avenue Partners, Inc was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for 890 5th Avenue Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 890 5th Avenue Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.