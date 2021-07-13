Walleye Trading LLC Buys Shares of 40,000 DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCAU)

Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCAU) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silver Rock Financial LP acquired a new stake in DHC Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,588,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DHC Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DHC Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $999,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in DHC Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,499,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in DHC Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $499,000.

DHC Acquisition stock opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. DHC Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $10.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.00.

DHC Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on industries, including technology, digitalization, and disruption. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

