Walleye Trading LLC Buys Shares of 42,000 Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BENE)

Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BENE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000. Walleye Trading LLC owned 0.34% of Benessere Capital Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Benessere Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,822,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $4,473,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $1,491,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $1,005,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $747,000. 66.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BENE opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.84 and a 1-year high of $10.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.00.

Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

