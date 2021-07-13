Walleye Trading LLC Has $359,000 Position in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Walleye Trading LLC grew its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 2,762.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,288 shares during the quarter. Walleye Trading LLC’s holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHN. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 40.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the first quarter worth about $117,000. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SCHN opened at $51.10 on Tuesday. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $59.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.11. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 5.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.42%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company.

In related news, CFO Richard Peach sold 16,319 shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $878,941.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,940,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter B. Saba sold 1,149 shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total value of $58,139.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,237,944.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

