Walleye Trading LLC Invests $396,000 in CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CAHCU)

Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CAHCU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAHCU. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in CA Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in CA Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CA Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CA Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in CA Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000.

Get CA Healthcare Acquisition alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CAHCU opened at $10.27 on Tuesday. CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $10.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.34.

CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAHCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CAHCU).

Receive News & Ratings for CA Healthcare Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CA Healthcare Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.