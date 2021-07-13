Walleye Trading LLC Makes New Investment in SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SPTKU)

Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SPTKU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in SportsTek Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $2,024,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in SportsTek Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $5,674,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in SportsTek Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $746,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in SportsTek Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $507,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in SportsTek Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $106,000.

SPTKU opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.99. SportsTek Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $10.40.

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

