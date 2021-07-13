Walleye Trading LLC Takes $464,000 Position in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 54,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CGEN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Compugen by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,341,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,358,000 after acquiring an additional 34,030 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Compugen by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compugen by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Compugen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Compugen by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 142,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 72,394 shares during the last quarter. 58.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Compugen in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Compugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Compugen in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGEN opened at $7.60 on Tuesday. Compugen Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.74 and a 1-year high of $19.90. The firm has a market cap of $519.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.49 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.83.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

