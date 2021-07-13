Waste Management (NYSE:WM) PT Raised to $150.00

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $133.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.42.

Get Waste Management alerts:

WM stock opened at $143.11 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.59. The company has a market capitalization of $60.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.81. Waste Management has a 52-week low of $103.72 and a 52-week high of $144.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $622,636.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,070,595.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.70, for a total transaction of $38,117.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 138,331 shares of company stock worth $19,433,162. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WM. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 701,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,774,000 after purchasing an additional 77,383 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Management by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. SRB Corp bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $770,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,763,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. 74.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.