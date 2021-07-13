Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) Trading 2.9% Higher

Watkin Jones Plc (LON:WJG)’s stock price traded up 2.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 229 ($2.99) and last traded at GBX 229 ($2.99). 2,760,742 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 414% from the average session volume of 536,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 222.50 ($2.91).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 278 ($3.63) price target on shares of Watkin Jones in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 261 ($3.41) price target on shares of Watkin Jones in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 278 ($3.63) price target on shares of Watkin Jones in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on shares of Watkin Jones in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.53) target price on shares of Watkin Jones in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 273.40 ($3.57).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 223.95. The company has a market cap of £586.61 million and a P/E ratio of 28.99.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a GBX 2.60 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 1.05%. Watkin Jones’s payout ratio is currently 0.93%.

Watkin Jones Company Profile (LON:WJG)

Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Residential, and Accommodation Management segments. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and traditional residential property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent property.

