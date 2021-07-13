Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Plans $1.95 Quarterly Dividend

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 1.95 per share by the construction company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.
Watsco has increased its dividend payment by 50.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Watsco has a payout ratio of 89.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Watsco to earn $9.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.5%.
NYSE:WSO opened at $291.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.53. Watsco has a twelve month low of $184.25 and a twelve month high of $307.81.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WSO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $309.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Watsco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.60.
In other news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.14, for a total value of $1,617,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Watsco
Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.
