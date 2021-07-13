Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Plans $1.95 Quarterly Dividend

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 1.95 per share by the construction company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

Watsco has increased its dividend payment by 50.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Watsco has a payout ratio of 89.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Watsco to earn $9.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.5%.

NYSE:WSO opened at $291.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.53. Watsco has a twelve month low of $184.25 and a twelve month high of $307.81.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Watsco will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WSO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $309.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Watsco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.60.

In other news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.14, for a total value of $1,617,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

